A 59-year-old man from Nagoya has been arrested after scattering flyers protesting the Tokyo Olympics from the window of a running subway train in the city, police said Sunday.

The arrest on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business came as some among the Japanese public oppose holding the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuji Usui allegedly threw several dozen flyers from the window of the Nagoya subway’s Tsurumai Line onto the tracks at around 11:15 a.m. Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo, according to the police. The incident did not disrupt train services.

Usui, who was detained by a police officer who happened to be on the same train, has admitted to the act, the police said.

Flyers have also been found near subway stations in other recent incidents, and the police said they are investigating whether or not Usui was involved.

Public opinion toward the Tokyo Olympics, delayed for one year due to the pandemic, remains split as infections surge again in the capital. New daily cases rose to a six-month high of 1,979 on Thursday.

The Olympics have also reeled from a string of scandals including the resignation of a composer for the opening ceremony over his abuse of children with disabilities when he was in school, as well as the dismissal of a director for making light of the Holocaust, both this month.