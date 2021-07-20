Britain’s Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and its strike group will make port calls in Japan in September and conduct joint exercises with the Self-Defense Forces, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

Kishi unveiled the plan, apparently intended to counter China’s rising assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, at a joint press announcement with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, after their meeting in Tokyo.

The Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy’s largest warship, and its group will be dispersed among ports in Japan, Kishi said. U.S. and Dutch naval vessels will accompany the British strike group.

At the outset of the talks, Kishi welcomed Britain’s contribution to the Indo-Pacific region, including the dispatch of the Queen Elizabeth in May to showcase London’s increased engagement in the area.

“Together we will send a message to the world that further strengthening of defense cooperation between Japan and Britain will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and in the international community,” Kishi said.

Wallace said in response it is the two like-minded countries’ duty “to protect those that are unable to protect themselves from adversaries that will threaten them.”

Earlier this month, an anti-piracy military drill was conducted in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia in East Africa, involving the Queen Elizabeth and the MSDF destroyer Setogiri and P-3C patrol planes.

In addition to its alliance with the United States, Japan is seeking to deepen security ties with countries that share democratic values.

Japan and Britain are also scheduled to discuss enhanced defense cooperation, including over the development of engines for the Air Self-Defense Force’s next fighter jet, Defense Ministry officials said.