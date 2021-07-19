Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada said Monday he will leave the creative team for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics after admitting that he bullied children with disabilities many years ago.

The 52-year-old musician’s resignation, coming just before Friday’s opening ceremony, is the latest incident to beset the Olympics, which will be held mostly without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows days of controversy over his confessions published in magazines in the 1990s in which he boasted about bullying people during his childhood.