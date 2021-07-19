With the Tokyo Olympics opening this week, measures to ensure the smooth transportation of athletes and staff members during the Games came into full swing on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department started operating dedicated and priority lanes for vehicles carrying such people on roads near competition venues. Drivers of ordinary vehicles will be fined if they violate the regulations.

On the Metropolitan Expressway, which offers a key transportation route in the metropolitan area, a surcharge of ¥1,000 will be imposed on private vehicles traveling on the expressway’s sections in Tokyo between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., beginning on Monday.

From 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., expressway tolls will be halved for all vehicles equipped with an electronic toll collection system for the whole of the expressway, including in neighboring prefectures.

By setting different tolls by time zone, the expressway operator aims to alleviate congestion during the daytime and encourage shifts in traffic demand to the nighttime, the first attempt of its kind in Japan.

The variable toll system will be in place through Aug. 9, the day after the end of the Olympic Games, and during the Paralympic Games period from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, for a total of 35 days.

The surcharge will apply to all drivers including those of minivehicles and motorcyclists who choose to pay in cash, with no nighttime discount.

To allow economic and urban activities to continue, trucks and taxis, for instance, will be exempted from the surcharge, together with emergency vehicles including ambulances. Vehicles for people with disabilities and welfare vehicles will also be exempt if they are registered in advance.

The Japanese government, the Tokyo Organising Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided in 2019 to impose the ¥1,000 surcharge in order to prevent congestion on the Metropolitan Expressway from affecting the movements of athletes and other people related to the sporting events.

Although the Tokyo Games were postponed for one year due to the spread of the coronavirus and spectators will be barred from venues in the Tokyo metropolitan area in order to prevent infections, the relevant parties decided to go ahead with the surcharge plan, concluding that traffic volume is recovering to levels in an average year.