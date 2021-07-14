The dollar pared earlier gains to move narrowly around ¥110.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.50, up from ¥110.37 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1784, down from $1.1851, and at ¥130.22, down from ¥130.79.
The dollar rose to around ¥110.70 in the early morning but fell back into ¥110.40 territory toward noon on selling induced by a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading.
In the afternoon, the U.S. currency went sideways at around ¥110.50 as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimonies loomed.
The greenback was sold first against the British pound and then against the yen in late trading in the wake of the announcement of a higher-than-expected inflation rate in Britain in June, but “the selling was short-lived,” a currency broker said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.