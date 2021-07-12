Tokyo continued to see an increase in new daily coronavirus infections, logging 502 cases on Monday as the capital entered a fresh state of emergency until Aug. 22.

The figure was substantially more than the 342 cases reported a week ago, while new infections in Tokyo averaged 756.7 per day leading up to Monday, compared with 585.6 the previous week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria declined to 55 from 61 a day earlier.

Outside the capital region, Okinawa Prefecture, which saw its state of emergency extended, logged 28 new cases, while Hyogo Prefecture saw 17 cases and Aichi Prefecture reported 42 infections and one death.

As of Monday morning, the cumulative number of cases nationwide, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 821,310, up 13,891 from a week before.

The death toll from the virus increased by 109 to 14,970.

The weekly growth in new infections rose by 2,792 from the preceding week. In Tokyo alone, the weekly gain accelerated by over 1,000 to 5,137. Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa had a total of 9,278 infection cases over the past week, representing about two-thirds of the nationwide figure.

By prefecture, the cumulative infection number was largest in Tokyo at 181,638, followed by Osaka at 104,849, Kanagawa at 70,316 and Aichi at 51,695.