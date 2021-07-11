Tokyo continued to see an increase in new daily coronavirus infections, logging 614 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The figure was up by 96 from last Sunday, while new infections in Tokyo averaged 733.9 per day leading up to Sunday, compared with 582 the previous week.

To curb infections, Tokyo will fall under a fresh state of emergency starting Monday and lasting until Aug. 22.

Infections among people age 65 or older were 24 on Sunday, while hose in their 20s, 30s and 40s amounted to 208, 119 and 109, respectively.

The number of people severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria declined to 61 from 63 on Saturday. The capital also reported three deaths Sunday.

Neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture logged 389 new cases — its third straight day above 300 — while Chiba and Saitama prefectures logged 183 and 163, respectively.

Outside the capital region, Okinawa Prefecture, currently under a state of emergency, logged 30 new cases. Hokkaido saw 56 cases and Aichi Prefecture confirmed 64 cases.

Osaka Prefecture reported 167 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture saw 44 cases.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 2,458 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the first daily figure above 2,400 since June 5. The country counted 428 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of 13 from Friday, as well as 11 new deaths.