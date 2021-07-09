A Japanese animation studio, known for producing the popular “Demon Slayer” anime series, and its president were indicted by Tokyo prosecutors Friday for evading a total of ¥137 million in corporate and consumption taxes.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Hikaru Kondo, 51, and his company Ufotable Inc., for violating national tax laws after the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau filed a criminal complaint against them in February last year.

According to the indictment, Kondo evaded a total of around ¥109 million in corporate taxes by understating the company’s income for the fiscal years ending in August 2015, 2017 and 2018.

He also allegedly evaded around ¥28 million in consumption taxes between September 2014 and August 2018 by not reporting a portion of taxable sales.

In addition to anime production, Ufotable runs cafes and restaurants in Tokyo, Osaka and several other Japanese cities.