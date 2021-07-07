Tokyo confirmed 920 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up significantly from the 714 reported a week earlier, with the daily tally rising over the prior week for the 18th consecutive day.

The daily total was the highest since May 13, when Tokyo reported 1,010 cases.

New infections in the capital averaged 631.7 per day in the week to Wednesday, compared with 508.4 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with COVID-19 in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 62, down one from Tuesday. The capital also reported three deaths.

Elsewhere, Okinawa — the only prefecture still under a state of emergency — reported 58 new cases, while Hokkaido confirmed 67 cases and Hyogo Prefecture saw 36 infections and one death.

On Tuesday, Japan logged 1,670 new coronavirus cases as as well as 22 new deaths among infected people. The nationwide number of severely ill patients, meanwhile, fell by 10 from the previous day to 481.