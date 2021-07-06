Tokyo confirmed 593 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up significantly from the 476 reported a week earlier, with the daily tally rising over the prior week for the 17th consecutive day.

New infections each day in the capital averaged 602.3 in the week to Tuesday, compared with 494.9 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with COVID-19 in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stands at 63, up six from Monday. The capital also reported one death.

Elsewhere, Okinawa — the only prefecture still under a state of emergency — reported 65 new cases and five virus-linked deaths, while Hokkaido logged 34 cases and one death. Hyogo Prefecture saw 34 infections.

On Monday, Japan reported 1,030 cases and 19 new deaths linked to the virus, while the nationwide number of severe COVID-19 cases fell by five from the previous day to 491.