The ongoing worldwide shortages of semiconductors are starting to affect Japanese makers of home appliances and electronics.

The lack of semiconductors has already resulted in delays in the deliveries of automobiles.

Unless the situation is resolved, the economic recovery could be hampered, pundits said.

Some car parts and accessories shops in Tokyo have run out of car audio and navigation systems. An official of Autobacs Seven Co. voiced concern over the impact on sales.

Expecting the chip shortage impact to last throughout this summer, car audio and navigation system maker JVCKenwood Corp. aims to go through the hardship partly by changing the specifications of its products.

Sales of game machines, which have been robust thanks to demand from people staying home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, are now showing signs of losing steam.

Major game maker Nintendo Co. has set its fiscal 2021 sales target for the Nintendo Switch video game console at 25.5 million units, down by about 10% from the sales achieved in the previous year. “Uncertainty is growing over our production plans,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said.

“We are unable to increase production quickly,” Hiroki Totoki, a senior official of Sony Corp., said, referring to its PlayStation 5 video game console, which hit the store shelves in November 2020.

Fujitsu General Ltd. is facing difficulties procuring air conditioner parts due partly to a fire in March at major chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp.’s flagship plant in Ibaraki Prefecture. This has affected production of air conditioners at Fujitsu General.

Electronics retailer Nojima Co. is rushing to build up stocks of printers and personal computers.

According to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International, chipmakers around the world are planning to start constructing a total of 29 new plants by 2022. Still, these plants are expected to go on stream two years or more after the launch of construction.

