Tokyo confirmed 518 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a large increase from the 386 reported a week before, with the daily tally rising over the prior week for 15 consecutive days.

Chiba Prefecture saw 141 cases, while Okinawa, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, reported 34 new cases. Hokkaido logged 39 cases and two coronavirus-linked deaths, and Hyogo Prefecture saw 27 infections.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 582 in the week to Sunday, compared with 477.4 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards stands at 51, up one from Saturday. The capital reported one death.

The number of new cases across Japan came to 1,882 on Saturday, topping 1,800 for the first time in three days. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled nine. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by 10 to 501.