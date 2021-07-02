Tokyo confirmed 660 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from the 562 marked a week earlier.

The daily figure in the capital has now topped the level seen the week before for 13 days in a row.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 537.1 in the week to Friday, compared with 455.1 the previous week.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture, the only prefecture under a state of emergency, reported 61 cases and four coronavirus-linked deaths, while Aichi Prefecture saw 44 cases and two deaths. Hokkaido reported 26 cases and one death.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital rose by three from the previous day to 54.

On Thursday, Japan reported 1,753 new cases and 24 deaths. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by six from Wednesday to 517.