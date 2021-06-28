  • Police said they were still trying to determine details of a traffic incident in Chiba Prefecture on Monday in which a truck hit five elementary school students. | GETTY IMAGES
    Police said they were still trying to determine details of a traffic incident in Chiba Prefecture on Monday in which a truck hit five elementary school students. | GETTY IMAGES

  • kyodo

  • SHARE

Chiba – Two elementary school students were feared dead and three others were seriously injured Monday after a truck plowed into a group of children on a road in the city of Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, police have said.

The truck hit all five children, who were on their way home from a local school, according to police and firefighters.

Police said they were still trying to determine other details of the incident.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,