Chiba – Two elementary school students were feared dead and three others were seriously injured Monday after a truck plowed into a group of children on a road in the city of Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, police have said.
The truck hit all five children, who were on their way home from a local school, according to police and firefighters.
Police said they were still trying to determine other details of the incident.
