Tokyo confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight increase from the 376 reported a week before.

The news was a positive sign as concern grows over a recent jump in infections in Tokyo and after a coronavirus state of emergency was lifted there just one week ago. Through Saturday, the capital had seen three straight days of 100-plus, week-on-week rises in case numbers.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 477.4 in the week to Sunday, compared with 388 the previous week, while the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards remained static from a day earlier, at 37. The capital also reported one death linked to the virus.

Elsewhere, Kanagawa Prefecture saw 204 cases and one death on Sunday, while Okinawa Prefecture, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, tallied 61 cases and Hokkaido reported 28 cases and three deaths. Hyogo Prefecture reported 16 cases and one death as infections continue to decrease following a deadly surge of cases there that peaked in late April and early May.

Across the country on Saturday, a total of 1,634 new cases were confirmed, while 29 deaths linked to the virus were also reported. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, meanwhile, decreased by 13 from the previous day to 577.