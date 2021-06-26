Tokyo confirmed 534 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a significant increase from the 388 reported a week before as concern grows over a recent rise in infections.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 476 in the week to Friday, compared with 377.7 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards decreased by one from Friday to 37.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, tallied 74 cases Saturday, while Hokkaido reported 47 cases and five deaths.

Hyogo Prefecture reported 34 cases and three deaths as infections continue to decrease following a deadly surge of cases that peaked in late April and early May.

Nationwide, 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were recorded on Friday. The number of severely ill patients fell by 39 from Thursday to 590.