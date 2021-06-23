The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Wednesday it will hold a lottery among ticket holders to determine those eligible to attend the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as some sessions in athletics and seven other sports.

The committee said Monday it will hold the lottery as it has sold more tickets than available capacity under its coronavirus mitigation rules. It has decided to limit the number of spectators to 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people.

The number of tickets will be reduced by 910,000 to about 2.72 million, the committee said, adding the results of the lottery will be posted on its official ticketing website on July 6, less than three weeks before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.