Tokyo confirmed 619 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, rising by more than 100 from the 501 infections reported a week ago — a worrying jump with the Summer Olympics in the capital just one month away.

The tally, which was also more than the 440 cases reported June 9, was the first time the capital marked more than 600 cases in a day since May 28.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the capital came to 422.7, up from 384.6 a week before, the metropolitan government said. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 44. The capital also reported 10 deaths linked to the virus.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture, which is the only prefecture under a coronavirus state of emergency after the status ended in other areas Sunday, posted 96 cases, while Hokkaido reported 49 cases and 11 deaths. Aichi Prefecture, meanwhile, saw 75 cases and one death and Chiba Prefecture reported 131 cases.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 1,437 new cases, up by 20 from a week before, while new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 44 across the country. According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patents fell by 24 from Monday to 697.