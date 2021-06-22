Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, in the early hours of Tuesday, replacing two other Chinese vessels that had stayed in the waters until late Monday for about 42 hours.

The streak of 42 consecutive hours was the longest this year, Japanese media reported.

The Japan Coast Guard urged the Chinese ships to leave the waters where Japanese fishing boats operate. The Japanese-administered Senkakus in the East China Sea are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The two Chinese ships entered the Japanese waters southwest of Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain at around between 3:05 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture.