Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai to three years in prison, without suspension, over a high-profile vote-buying scandal.

The court also ordered the 58-year-old former minister to pay ¥1.3 million in fines.

The ruling was handed down by Presiding Judge Yasuaki Takahashi. The prosecution had pressed for a prison term of four years and fines of ¥1.5 million for Kawai, while the defense had sought a suspended sentence.

According to the indictment, Kawai gave some ¥29 million in total to 100 people, including local politicians and supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture, from March to August 2019, in conspiracy with his wife, Anri, 47, to buy votes for her in the July 2019 Upper House election in violation of the public offices election law.

Kawai, formerly a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has already quit as a Lower House lawmaker.

When the ruling becomes finalized, Kawai will have his civil rights suspended. This will make it impossible for him to run in an election for a certain period.

Kawai admitted to most of the charges, in a reversal after pleading not guilty in the first hearing. But he claimed that the main purpose of the money distribution was to establish his political foundation and to boost the LDP’s influence, and that vote-buying was a secondary reason.

On the suspected distribution of cash to election campaign staff members, Kawai continued to plead not guilty, claiming that it should not be deemed a vote-buying act.

He also denied conspiring with Anri, who has stepped down as an Upper House lawmaker. Anri’s guilty ruling over the vote-buying scandal was already finalized.