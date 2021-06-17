South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that senior officials of South Korea, Japan and the United States will hold a meeting in South Korea on Monday to discuss issues on North Korea.

The trilateral meeting will be attended by Noh Kyu Duk, South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Sung Kim, U.S. special envoy for North Korea.

It is believed that the three officials will discuss future measures on North Korea-related issues, as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has finished a review of its policy on the reclusive nation.

The ministry said a bilateral meeting between South Korea and Japan is also planned, along with a meeting between the U.S. and South Korea.

It said that in the South Korea-U.S. meeting, Noh and Kim, who also serves as ambassador to Indonesia, will discuss the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and cooperation in bringing permanent peace to the peninsula.

Kim is scheduled to make a five-day visit to South Korea from Saturday, which would be his first after he was named as the special envoy last month.

The Biden administration is calling for a dialogue with North Korea toward the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

While a diplomatic source had said Kim will attempt to make contact with the North Korean side by visiting Panmunjeom, a truce village inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, a South Korean government official said such a visit is not planned.