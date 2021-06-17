Mazda Motor Corp. said Thursday that it plans to launch 13 electrified vehicle models globally by 2025, starting with new models next year.

The new models include three electric vehicles, five gas-electric hybrids and five plug-in hybrids, the automaker said.

The plan is part of Mazda’s efforts to achieve its goal of electrifying all of its cars and making a quarter of them electric vehicles by 2030.

Starting in 2025, Mazda will shift its focus to developing electric vehicles using a dedicated platform now under development.

The company also said it will release its first autonomous car next year. The model will be equipped with Level 2 self-driving technology capable of controlling steering, braking and acceleration.

The car, however, will not offer autonomous driving services at normal times as its self-driving system is designed to activate only when it detects emergencies, such as medical problems affecting the driver. In such circumstances, the vehicle is capable of pulling the car over to the roadside while verifying the safety of the surrounding environment.