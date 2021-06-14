The central government is considering placing Tokyo under a quasi-state of emergency during the Olympics, after a number of health experts expressed concerns over a potential spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said Monday.
The Olympics are due to begin on July 23, but public fears persist about a surge in coronavirus infections triggered by an influx of people into the capital and more contagious variants of the virus.
Since late April, Tokyo has been under a stricter state of emergency, but it will likely end on June 20 as a fourth wave of infections has somewhat abated.
The government is now planning to switch to a quasi-emergency with smaller fines for noncompliance under which restaurants and bars will still be asked to shorten opening hours but may be allowed to serve alcohol.
Under a quasi-state of emergency, governors are allowed to impose measures in specific areas rather than entire prefectures.
A group of infectious disease experts, including Shigeru Omi, head of a government subcommittee on the virus, is expected to disclose this week the various health risks if the Olympics take place as scheduled.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will convene a task force meeting as early as Thursday to make a decision on whether to end the third state of emergency.
