Tokyo reported 467 new coronavirus cases Saturday, rising slightly from the 436 new infections logged last Saturday but down from the 539 reported on May 29.

The news comes as the central government considers implementing less strict coronavirus restrictions in areas including the capital and Osaka on June 21 when the state of emergency is lifted.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 123 cases.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Saturday stood at 390.9, compared with 440.3 a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 46, down five from the previous day.

On Friday, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April 30 as new infections reported across the country stood at 1,937, down 657 from a week before. The daily count fell below 2,000 for the first time in three days. There were 64 deaths linked to COVID-19.