The government is considering allowing older people nationwide to book coronavirus vaccinations at two state-run mass inoculation centers in Tokyo and Osaka, and eventually expanding that to people under 65 as well, government sources said Thursday.

The venues run by Self-Defense Forces personnel currently accept bookings from people age 65 or older in Tokyo, Osaka and neighboring prefectures, but many slots have been left vacant even though the government is trying to accelerate the country’s inoculation drive.

The move comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that he aims to finish vaccinating all residents wishing to get shots by November.

The government is planning to keep the venues open beyond late August — when they were initially set to close — to achieve that goal, with the Tokyo venue already set for an extension. The government also plans to accept bookings by phone, in addition to the current online booking system, the sources said.

It is unclear when the bookings will be expanded to younger people.

The government is expected to make a decision soon on when to start accepting reservations from other parts of Japan, as Tokyo and Osaka are currently under a state of emergency.

“We want to reach a conclusion as soon as possible and utilize this valuable opportunity for vaccinations,” top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

“Vaccinations are a decisive measure against infectious diseases,” he said when asked how the system could be expanded at a time when the government is urging the public to refrain from traveling across prefectures.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Tokyo and Osaka venues had about 113,000 and 48,000 slots available, respectively, as of Thursday morning for reservations from next Monday through June 27.

The government will also consider having officials of the National Police Agency, Fire and Disaster Management Agency and Japan Coast Guard fill the vacant slots, the sources said.

Currently, older people living in the capital and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as in Osaka and nearby Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures are eligible for inoculations at the centers.

Japan aims to complete the vaccination of those age 65 or older, as well those turning 65 this fiscal year, by the end of July.