  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks from behind a transparent screen during an committee session at the Upper House of the Diet in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
  • STAFF REPORT

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga signaled Wednesday that all citizens wishing to be vaccinated will be able to do so by October or November.

Suga’s remark came as vaccinations have picked up speed across the country, after his administration faced criticism for an initially slow rollout.

