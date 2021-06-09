Japan and Australia affirmed Wednesday the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait while agreeing to deepen bilateral security cooperation amid China’s rising assertiveness in regional waters.

The move followed similar calls for peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues during Japan’s recent summit talks with the United States and the European Union. Tokyo and Canberra also confirmed at the virtual security talks that the Self-Defense Forces will protect Australian military assets in noncombat situations, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

At the outset of the “two-plus-two” online meeting, Kishi stressed the significance of Japan-Australia security cooperation, saying, “For peace and stability of the region, unity of like-minded countries will be required more than ever.”

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also noted the importance of cooperation over China’s growing assertiveness.

“The international order faces a great challenge from unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” he said.

China regards Taiwan, a democratic, self-ruled island, as a renegade province to be reunited with the mainland by force if necessary.

The Japanese foreign and defense ministers also shared with their Australian counterparts — Marise Payne and Peter Dutton — concerns over a recently enacted Chinese law that enables its coast guard ships to fire on foreign vessels in waters that Beijing deems its territory, Japanese officials said.

As for the SDF protection of Australian military assets, Canberra became the second country, after the United States, whose assets Tokyo is allowed to protect under Japanese security legislation that came into force in 2016.

The two countries had been coordinating the addition of Australia following an accord during their defense ministers’ talks last October as part of efforts to strengthen vigilance and surveillance activities amid China’s rise.

The SDF’s overseas activities are strictly limited under the country’s war-renouncing Constitution.

At the talks, the four ministers also discussed a bilateral pact aimed at facilitating joint exercises between their troops and cooperation to maintain supply chains of crucial materials, the officials said.