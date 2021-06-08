Tokyo reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a day after confirming 235 new infections.

The caseload in the capital was fewer than the 471 cases last Tuesday and the 542 on May 25.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture reported 170 new cases, while Hokkaido confirmed 120 infections and 19 deaths linked to the virus. Okinawa Prefecture reported 159 new cases.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Tuesday stood at 408.3, compared with 537 a week before. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 60, down one from the previous day.

The news comes amid a third coronavirus state of emergency and as the capital ramps up its vaccination rollout.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched on Tuesday its mass-vaccination program for police and firefighters at the site of the now-defunct Tsukiji wholesale food market in the capital. At the mass vaccination venue in Chuo Ward, some 57,000 members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department will be vaccinated first, followed by members of local fire brigades and judo therapists aged under 65.

On Monday, Japan logged 1,278 new cases, with 75 new deaths reported among infected people nationwide, including 15 each in Hokkaido and Osaka Prefecture. Meanwhile, the nationwide number of ongoing severe cases fell 11 from the previous day to 1,120, according to the health ministry.

In Osaka, 72 coronavirus cases were reported, falling below 80 for the first time since March 22. Saitama Prefecture saw its daily infection tally come to 44, falling below 50 for the first time since Nov. 24.