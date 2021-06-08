Foreign journalists coming to Japan to cover the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored via GPS to ensure they do not leave preregistered areas, such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said Tuesday.

She clarified the COVID-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

The number of accommodations to be used by visiting journalists will be limited to about 150, down from the originally planned 350, Hashimoto added.

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Games has seen opposition from the public over concerns the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.