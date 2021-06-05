Tokyo confirmed 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as Okinawa Prefecture tallied 261 new cases.

Hokkaido, which is also under a state of emergency, reported 276 new cases and 16 deaths, with new cases on a downward trend since the latter half of May.

Infections in Okinawa, on the other hand, remain near its fourth-wave peak. The southernmost prefecture was the latest region to join the current state of emergency.

Hyogo Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 81 new cases and three deaths, well down from peak daily tallies of over 600 cases at the end of April. The state of emergency was declared in Hyogo, Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto on April 25.

In Osaka Prefecture, 174 cases were reported Saturday along with eight deaths, a dramatic fall from the late April and early May tallies of well over 1,000 cases per day.

A downward trend continued in Aichi as well, with 218 new cases reported Saturday, down from regular tallies of over 500 in the middle of May.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Saturday stood at 440.3, compared with 571 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 62, unchanged from the previous day.

On Friday, new cases nationwide totaled 2,595, falling by some 1,100 from a week before. New deaths linked to the virus came to 86, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 29 from Thursday to 1,198.