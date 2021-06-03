Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in eight months in May, a Tokyo Stock Exchange report showed Thursday.

They posted net selling of ¥59.3 billion, against the previous month’s buying excess of ¥405.6 billion, according to the report covering cash stock transactions via 50 brokers on the TSE and the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

In the May 6 to May 28 reporting period, the key 225-issue Nikkei average on the TSE rose 336.78 points, or 1.17%, to 29,149.41.

The TSE also said that foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week, with their purchases exceeding sales by ¥373.8 billion, after posting ¥226.9 billion in net selling the preceding week.