Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. said Wednesday that it will start COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at its headquarters in Tokyo and Osaka from June 21.

A total of some 6,000 people will be eligible for the program. As well as employees at both headquarters, workers at the two main offices from outsourcing companies, such as receptionists and security guards, can get shots.

In addition, about 1,500 child care workers from Poppins Corp., which operates Itochu’s in-house nursery, will be able to receive vaccinations.

“We want to give full cooperation in line with the government’s policy,” an official of Itochu said about the company’s vaccination program.

Itochu plans to finish the second round of inoculations in August.

Temporary vaccination venues will be set up in the Tokyo headquarters’ lobby and the Osaka headquarters’ clinic.

There will be two industrial physicians and three nurses at the Tokyo venue, while the Osaka site will have one industrial physician and one nurse. They will conduct preliminary examinations and inoculations.

Itochu also plans to have some 10 volunteers from its staff at each venue.

The program will feature the vaccine developed by U.S. company Moderna Inc., which will be supplied by the government.