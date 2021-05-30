Tokyo confirmed 448 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Okinawa Prefecture logged 271 new infections, a record high for a Sunday.

Hokkaido, meanwhile, reported 288 new cases and 15 deaths, while large numbers of new infections were also reported in Aichi Prefecture, which saw 305 new infections.

The figures came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Friday evening that the country’s state of emergency, which was due to expire in nine prefectures on Monday, would be extended until June 20, which is also the scheduled end of the emergency for Okinawa.

The capital’s daily tally was lower than the 535 cases seen last Sunday and the 542 recorded May 16.

Tokyo’s seven-day average of new cases came to 558.6, compared to 649.4 a week earlier. Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of severely ill patients fell by one to 71 from a day earlier.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 3,595 new cases nationwide, with the daily count standing below 4,000 for the second straight day. According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients around the country rose by eight from Friday to 1,383, while 91 new fatalities linked to the virus were reported.