A Japanese fishing boat collided with a 662-ton Russian ship and capsized off Hokkaido on Wednesday, leaving three crew members dead, local authorities said.

The boat, with five crew members, belonging to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido’s Monbetsu was catching hairy crabs at the time of the collision at around 6 a.m. The Russian vessel, named Amur, had 23 crew members, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Among the three casualties, one was the chief engineer in his 60s and the two others were in their 30s, it said.

Of the remaining two, one was slightly injured and the other was unhurt, according to local firefighters.