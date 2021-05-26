Sapporo – A Japanese fishing boat collided with a 662-ton Russian ship and capsized off Hokkaido on Wednesday, leaving three crew members dead, local authorities said.
The boat, with five crew members, belonging to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido’s Monbetsu was catching hairy crabs at the time of the collision at around 6 a.m. The Russian vessel, named Amur, had 23 crew members, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
Among the three casualties, one was the chief engineer in his 60s and the two others were in their 30s, it said.
Of the remaining two, one was slightly injured and the other was unhurt, according to local firefighters.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.