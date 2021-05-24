Kei Komuro, who is informally engaged to Princess Mako, has graduated from Fordham University’s law school in New York.

The law school held a commencement ceremony online on Sunday.

Komuro, 29, who previously worked at a Tokyo law firm as a paralegal, started studying at the school in August 2018 to qualify as a lawyer. He attended a doctoral program for two years after taking a one-year master’s course.

He plans to take the New York state bar exam in July, according to a lawyer for Komuro.

Princess Mako, 29, is the first child of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to the throne, and Crown Princess Kiko.

Their planned marriage was abruptly delayed following a string of reports that his mother was in a dispute over ¥4 million that her former fiance claimed she owed him.

Komuro released a statement in April seeking to correct what he said were misunderstandings by the public about his mother’s financial dispute and said his wish to marry the princess had not changed.

His lawyer revealed after the statement was issued that Komuro wants to enter negotiations on a settlement payment.

The former fiance of Komuro’s mother also expressed his desire to enter negotiations, saying the planned marriage and the dispute were separate issues.

Komuro and Princess Mako met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and started dating.

Crown Prince Akishino has said he approves of the couple’s marriage but suggested it has to be welcomed by a so-far skeptical public.