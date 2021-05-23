Tokyo reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the government mulls extending the current state of emergency in the capital and other prefectures.

On a TV program on Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato referred to the possibility of extending the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures beyond its May 31 expiration date.

As the government formally placed Okinawa Prefecture under the state of emergency on Sunday, Kato indicated that, if extended, a new deadline for the nine prefectures could coincide with the June 20 expiration date for Okinawa.

The seven-day average for Tokyo’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 649.4, compared to 806.4 a week earlier.

Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients decreased by one to 61.

Among Sunday’s tally, those aged 65 or older accounted for 64 cases.

On Saturday, a total of 5,041 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus across the country. The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus rose by nine from the previous day to a new record high of 1,303, while 82 new deaths were reported among infected people.

Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 231 new cases on Saturday, rewriting its record high for the second straight day.