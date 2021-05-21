Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Friday told Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the metropolitan government plans to set up a large-scale vaccination center at a former Tsukiji fish market site and vaccinate officials of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Koike and Suga agreed to cooperate on holding the Tokyo Olympic Games safely, Koike told reporters.

Tokyo confirmed 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down by 205 from the week before.