More people in Japan hope to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible than would prefer to wait for a while before getting inoculated, according to a recent private-sector survey.

“Feelings of resistance toward vaccination have been on the wane in general,” said an official at research firm Cross Marketing Inc., which conducted the online survey on May 14.

Answers from 1,100 people in Japan between age 20 and 69 were collected in the survey.

The share of respondents who said they want to get inoculated as soon as possible came to 37.8%, up from 24.8% in the previous survey conducted in February.

Meanwhile, 33.4% said they hope to wait before receiving the vaccine, down from 40.6%.

Cross Marketing started the survey on COVID-19 vaccination in October last year. Respondents with a preference for waiting made up the largest group in the first three surveys but those eager to be vaccinated immediately formed the biggest bloc in the latest and fourth survey, for the first time.

The share of respondents who would opt for an immediate jab exceeded 60% for both men and women among respondents in their 60s.

Meanwhile, only 20% of male respondents in their 20s and 20.9% of female respondents in the same age group said they wished to receive the vaccine immediately, showing persistent resistance toward vaccination among younger people.

Asked about leave for vaccination, 51% of respondents in employment said such a leave system had not been introduced at their workplaces. Of them, 53.8% said they did want to take such leave.