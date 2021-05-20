Japanese ruling and opposition parties on Thursday agreed to enact a new law to allow COVID-19 patients recovering in hotels or at home to vote by mail in national and local elections.

The parties hope to see the new law in place in time for the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly’s election to be held on July 4.

COVID-19 patients and people who had close contact with them are required to stay in hotels or at home while they recover. It is difficult for them to visit polling stations.