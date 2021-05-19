Tokyo confirmed 766 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 969 a week before.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital, meanwhile, came to 727.9, compared with 874.0 a week before.

Among the new cases, people age 65 or older accounted for 99 infections. The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 73, down eight from Tuesday.

Across the country, new cases totaled 5,229 on Tuesday, the first figure above 5,000 in two days. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by eight from Monday to a record 1,235.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 216, including 121 deaths that had previously not been disclosed by the municipal government of Kobe.

Okinawa Prefecture posted a record high of 168 new cases Tuesday, prompting the prefecture to decide on asking the central government to add it to areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Osaka’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 33 to 2,014, becoming the nation’s first prefecture to exceed 2,000 fatalities.