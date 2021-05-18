The government said Tuesday that it will impose stricter border regulations for those traveling from Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka to prevent a more contagious coronavirus variant that was first found in India from spreading.

The tighter steps, to be effective from Friday, come as the three countries have seen a surge in infections due to the new coronavirus variant.

Japan will ban the entry of foreign nationals with residence status in the country who have visited Bangladesh and the Maldives “for the time being,” unless they are given approval under special circumstances.

Japanese nationals traveling from the three countries and foreign nationals with residence status in Japan arriving from Sri Lanka will be required to stay at a designated facility upon landing for six days. They will need to get tested for the coronavirus on the third and last day of that period.