A total of 59.7% of people in Japan believe the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, as infections in the country remain high less than three months before the games.

The two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Saturday also found that 25.2% said the games must be held without spectators, while 12.6% favor holding the global sporting event with a limited number of spectators.

The results reflect growing skepticism over holding the games, which had already been postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the country is facing a fourth wave of infections that involves more contagious variants.

Olympic organizers have already decided there will be no overseas spectators so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23. Tokyo is among nine prefectures currently under a COVID-19 state of emergency that is slated to last until May 31.

The results of the survey do not have comparable data in previous Kyodo News polls as the latest one did not ask whether the games should be rescheduled.

In the poll, 85% said they think Japan’s coronavirus vaccine rollout has been slow, and 71.5% were dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the pandemic. It also found 90.3% feel anxious about the new variants.

The latest survey was released on the day when tougher measures against the resurgent infections commenced in six prefectures in the country, with Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima coming under an expanded state of emergency and Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto covered by a quasi-emergency.

Amid mounting dissatisfaction with the government’s virus response, the approval rating for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet stood at 41.1%, down from 44% in the previous survey in April. The disapproval rate rose to 47.3% from 36.1%.