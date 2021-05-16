The Defense Ministry will start accepting reservations online Monday for coronavirus vaccinations at large venues in Tokyo and Osaka set to be operated by the Self-Defense Forces.

Initially, bookings will be accepted for vaccinations to be conducted over the week starting May 24, when the centers will open their doors. Older residents of Tokyo’s 23 special wards and the western city of Osaka will be eligible to make the reservations, which will be accepted through a dedicated website or the Line messaging app.

In Tokyo, the reservations will be accepted from around 11 a.m., while Osaka’s start time will be around 1 p.m., the ministry said Sunday.

The Tokyo venue is set to open in a central government office building in the Otemachi business district, while the Osaka venue will be located in the Osaka International Convention Center in Kita Ward.

From May 31, vaccinations will cover residents from across Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture. The range will be expanded June 7 to include Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, which neighbor Tokyo, as well as Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, which border Osaka.

The mass vaccination centers will be open until Aug. 24. Up to 10,000 doses a day are expected to be administered in Tokyo, and 5,000 in Osaka.

The ministry will dispatch a total of about 280 SDF doctors, nurses and other staff to the venues. From the private sector, some 200 nurses are set to join.

Residents of the areas covered by the mass vaccinations venues can also reserve inoculations provided by their local municipalities. There is no system to prevent double-bookings for both types of venues, so the ministry is asking applicants to choose between the two.