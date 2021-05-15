Tokyo reported 772 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday a day after logging 854 infections.

The capital reported 1,121 cases a week ago and 1,050 on May 1.

Saturday’s cases came after the government on Friday presented a plan to place Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures under a coronavirus state of emergency from Sunday to May 31. Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures were already under the emergency declaration.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 85, up one from Friday.

On Friday, a total of 6,267 cases were reported nationwide, while the number of severely ill patients fell by five from the previous day to 1,209, down for the first time in a week. Across the country, 81 deaths linked to the virus were also reported.

Hokkaido saw new cases drop by 119 to 593, still the second highest ever, while the daily count in Osaka Prefecture fell below 600 for the first time since April 5, to 576.