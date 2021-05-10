Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never “put the Olympics first,” as a report said that a visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, was being arranged for June.

Suga’s comments came the same day an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Olympics cancelled less than three months before they begin.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.

The emergency, the nation’s third, was widely seen as being behind the apparent postponement of the planned visit to Japan by Bach. The trip was originally expected to take place this month, but was now being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May 17, but Tokyo 2020 organizers said the visit had not been confirmed. A prerequisite for his visit would be the lifting of any states of emergency put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Fuji said.

International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the games will go on in “a safe and secure” way. Foreign spectators have been barred and planners issued an elaborate playbook of rules last month aimed at preventing coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga greets International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during a meeting in Tokyo last November. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

But a public opinion survey, conducted from Friday through Sunday by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, showed 59% wanted the games cancelled as opposed to 39% who said they should be held. “Postponement” was not offered as an option.

Another poll conducted at the weekend by TBS News found 65% wanted the games cancelled or postponed again, with 37% voting to scrap the event altogether and 28% calling for another delay. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the games in roughly five days since it was launched.

Asked in a parliamentary committee meeting whether the games will continue even if COVID-19 infections spike, Suga replied: “I’ve never put Olympics first.”

“My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

He repeated that the IOC has the final say on the fate of the games and that the government’s role is to take steps so they can be held safely.

The TBS survey found that Suga’s public approval rate was at 40%, close to record lows marked earlier this year.

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while Japanese sentiment about the games “was a concern” he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting extravaganza would not go ahead.

But on Sunday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said that even though she has waited her whole life to take part in the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games should be carefully discussed.

The games are set to open on July 23 and run until Aug 8.