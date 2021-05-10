The dollar moved on a firm note around ¥109 in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by rises in stock prices and U.S. interest rates.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.91, down from ¥109.14 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2147, up from $1.2076, and at ¥132.30, up from ¥131.81.
After plunging below ¥108.40 yen in pre-weekend overseas trading in the wake of the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll growth in April, the dollar rebounded to around ¥108.90 in Tokyo morning due to active buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes.
The 225-issue Nikkei average’s further advance and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates also encouraged players to buy the greenback.
In the afternoon, the dollar initially lacked vigor amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives but resumed gathering steam as crude oil futures’ went up. The U.S. currency topped ¥109.00 around 4 p.m., traders said.
The disappointing U.S. jobs increase has not changed at all the view that “the U.S. economy is on the recovery path” thanks to the progress of coronavirus vaccinations, a Japanese bank official said.
A currency broker said the dollar has been supported by a solid U.S. stock market reflecting the prospect of the Federal Reserve prolonging quantitative easing.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.