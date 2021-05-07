International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach’s planned visit to Japan in mid-May will be “very difficult” amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country, the head of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said Friday.
Seiko Hashimoto said at a regular news conference that the situation is not favorable for him to visit Japan given that Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since late last month, and the measure is set to be extended later Friday to May 31.
