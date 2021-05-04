A 48-year-old Japanese woman has died in the Indian capital of New Delhi after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus, it was learned Monday.

Her death is believed to have been the first of a Japanese national in India in relation to COVID-19, according to the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

The woman had been diagnosed with the disease, but had to remain at home as she could not be admitted into a hospital due to the lack of vacant beds, a member of her family said.

The woman’s oxygen level dropped suddenly at around 3 p.m. Monday local time, according to NHK. She was taken to a hospital about one hour after that, but it was too late.

The woman, a native of Osaka Prefecture, moved to New Delhi about 10 years ago. She lived with her eldest son.

On Monday, India reported more than 368,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,400 fatalities over the previous 24 hours. The medical system in New Delhi is overwhelmed as more than 20,000 new infections are being confirmed there each day.