Japan plans to introduce “vaccine passports” to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.

The passports are expected to be in the form of a smartphone app, with travelers scanning a QR code at the airport before boarding a flight or when entering the country.

The government is moving forward with the plan in the hope of resuming business travel, which has virtually stopped during the pandemic, to shore up the world’s third-largest economy.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan’s vaccination efforts, said last month the government may consider introducing such a system if pressed by other countries. In the past he has warned that it could lead to discrimination against people unable or unwilling to receive a COVID-19 shot due to potential allergic reactions or side effects.

To allay such concerns, people will also be able to record negative results from polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests using the passports, the sources said.

The app will link with the Vaccination Record System, a government database of people who have received shots. It could be based on or similar to CommonPass, an app developed with the involvement of the World Economic Forum.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the Foreign Ministry will play a central role in working out the details of the system, the sources said.

Keidanren, the country’s biggest business lobby, called on the government on Monday to consider introducing vaccine passports, pointing to the European Union’s plans to launch its “Digital Green Pass” scheme in June to allow foreign tourists to visit during the summer holidays.

Japan currently only allows entry to citizens and non-Japanese residents as well as foreigners “with special exceptional circumstances,” and they must submit negative results for coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Roughly 2.3 million people in Japan had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, mostly health care workers. That is less than 2% of the population, far below some other countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fewer than 1 million people had received both of the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, currently the only one approved for use in Japan.