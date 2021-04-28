A 25-year-old woman married to a wealthy man who described himself as the “Don Juan” of his locality in western Japan was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing him three years ago, police said.

Saki Sudo, a corporate executive, was arrested in Tokyo by the Wakayama Prefectural Police on suspicion of murder and a violation of the stimulant drug control law.

Sudo is suspected of causing Kosuke Nozaki, 77, president of a liquor sales company and real estate business, to ingest a large amount of an illegal stimulant drug in May 2018, only three months into their marriage, the police said.

His suspicious death attracted attention as Nozaki had gained notoriety for publishing an autobiography titled “Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave ¥3 Billion to 4,000 Beautiful Women” in 2016, likening himself to the mythical Spanish playboy.

Kishu is the name of the area in Wakayama Prefecture where he lived.

Nozaki was found dead at his home in Tanabe in Wakayama Prefecture on the evening of May 24 in 2018, with traces of the stimulant drug found in his system but no needle mark on his body, prompting police to investigate the case as a possible murder.

The prefectural police suspected that he may have been drugged by someone, as there were no circumstances indicating suicide.

Officers concluded that Sudo was strongly suspected of having been involved in his death as she was the only individual who was around Nozaki when he was allegedly drugged.

Sudo was believed to be present at home when Nozaki died.